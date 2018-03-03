Adam Bighill will be back to preside over the Bulldogs’ spring camp again this year. (Citizen file)

Bighill returns to Cowichan for sixth camp

Adam Bighill may now be playing on football’s biggest stage, but he hasn’t forgotten the Cowichan Bulldogs.

The former BC Lion and 2015 winner of the Canadian Football League’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award re-upped with the National Football League’s New Orleans Saints in January, signing on for a second season in the Crescent City, but he will be back for a sixth season headlining the Bulldogs’ Spring Development Football Camp later this month.

Bighill will be joined by coaches from the Westshore Rebels and V.I. Raiders junior teams to help players between the ages of eight and 14 improve their grasp of the fundamentals of the sport.

The camp will run on March 17 and 18 at Duncan’s McAdam Park. The cost is $50 for Bulldogs players, or $60 for non-Cowichan players. Registration is available online at cowichanfootball.com

