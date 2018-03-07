Best-ever provincials for Cowichan high school wrestlers

With one of the deepest and most dedicated contingents in the history of the Cowichan Valley Wrestling Club, head coach Nick Zuback thought he might see a record-setting performance at the high school provincial meet.

He was right, as club members brought home 13 medals for top-six finishes from the provincial meet in Port Alberni this past weekend.

“A lot of kids have been training and competing for the last few years, they’ve been growing up in the program,” Zuback said. “And their work ethic at practice is great; they’re pushing for each other to succeed.”

Three CVWC athletes brought home gold medals: Hannah Tuplin (Chemainus Secondary) in the female 54kg division, Talon Hird (Cowichan Secondary) in the male 51kg division, and Charlie Roberts (Queen of Angels) in the female 40kg division.

A two-time national champion, Tuplin finally earned an elusive provincial title in her final meet after collecting several medals of other colours over the last five years.

“She couldn’t ask for a better tournament,” Zuback said.

Tuplin faced Joclyn Bhatha of John Oliver Secondary in the final, the same girl she had defeated in a nail-biter title match at the Western Canadian Age Class Championships in January, and it was another barn-burner as Tuplin won a 7-3 decision.

“Hannah stuck to the game plan and won the match,” Zuback said.

The final was named the Female Match of the Meet and Tuplin was also named Top Female Wrestler.

Hird was virtually perfect in his run at provincials.

“Talon didn’t give up a point in the tournament,” Zuback pointed out. “He dominated every match on his way to his third B.C. championship. His goal is the drive for five, and he’s on his way there. He’s got two years left. Hopefully he can do it.”

Roberts put herself on a similar trajectory to Hird’s by winning the provincial title as a Grade 8, taking both her matches by fall.

“We were expecting to see her do well, and she pulled it off,” Zuback said. “That was great to see.”

Placing second in the province in their respective divisions were Stephanie Mould (Cowichan Secondary) in the female 64kg division, Dylan Battye (Q of A) in the male 48kg division, and Emily Reid (Chemainus Secondary) in the female 110kg division.

Mould, who finished second at nationals last year, was edged 4-1 in her final.

“Steph was really gunning for first,” Zuback said. “Her work ethic alone, we thought would be enough. The other girl wrestled extremely well.”

Battye, another Grade 8 was seeded fourth going in, and ended up facing a Grade 11 wrestler in his final.

“Three years difference in age, development and strength made it a tough one for him,” Zuback said. “But he did his best.”

A rookie at her first provincials, Reid won two of her three matches, both wins coming by fall.

“In one more year, I think she’ll have the stuff to be a champion,” Zuback said.

Tuplin, Reid and Rosie Klatt-LeBlanc, who finished third in the female 75kg division, helped Chemainus Secondary finish second among all girls teams at the meet. Cowichan Secondary tied for sixth, but had a couple of matches gone a little differently, Cowichan might have won the girls title.

Bye-Pace finished fourth in the female 60kg division, one place ahead of Cow High teammate Nadja Schwartz. Chloe Foster finished fourth in the female 69kg division, and Miaya Brownbridge was sixth in the female 64kg division.

Other medallists from the CVWC were Ashton Combdon (Q of A), who finished fifth in the male 54kg division, and Steven Guo (Dover Bay), who placed sixth in the male 48kg division.

Of the 13 medallists, Tuplin and Guo are the only ones graduating from high school this year, setting up a big opportunity for the club in 2019.

“Add in a few more next year, and I think we can really do some damage at provincials,” Zuback said.

The wrestling season doesn’t end with provincials, and the CVWC is sending nine athletes to the national championships in Edmonton in April.

Hannah Tuplin of Chemainus Secondary is declared the winner of her match against Joclyn Bhatha of John Oliver in the female 54 kg category, Saturday afternoon. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Ashton Combdon competes in the male 54kg division at the provincial high school wrestling championships in Port Alberni last weekend. (Raylene Pace photo)