Beijing team wraps up busy, successful tour of Vancouver Island

One of the biggest challenges Brian Passmore faced as he tried to arrange games for visiting Chinese hockey team Little Wolf Beijing was determining the right level of competition.

Little Wolf, who wrapped up their Vancouver Island tour last Friday, easily beat atom AAA teams, who tended to be a little younger, but lost by similar large margins to peewee AAA teams, who were generally a little older.

“What’s hard for me is, which age do they play?” said Passmore, the junior A Cowichan Valley Capitals head coach who was tasked by owner Ray Zhang with coordinating games for Little Wolf.

The Beijing team beat Cowichan’s top atom team 8-1, but lost 13-1 when they played Cowichan’s top peewee team. They did find a balance when they faced the Kerry Park peewee A team, playing to a 2-2 tie.

Passmore was impressed with the play of the Chinese players, although he noticed that they never, ever dump the puck in, always opting to try a possession game. The club had a busy schedule on the Island, playing 12 games over 15 days, along with two practices each day.

The coach was also pleased with the sportsmanship, both of the visiting players and their Island hosts, who often exchanged gifts. A Nanaimo team even presented the Beijing players with game jerseys.

“They’ve pretty much played every association except Sooke and Saanich,” Passmore said. “They don’t get this kind of competition over there.”