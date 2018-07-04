Vernon Viper goalie Ty Taylor, getting a hug from teammate Jesse Lansdell, is one of 58 B.C. Hockey League players attending NHL development camps. Taylor was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL entry draft. (Morning Star File)

BCHL sending 58 to NHL development camps

Vernon Vipers represented by quartet

Late June and early July in the NHL calendar is the time when teams get their first look at their recent draft picks on home ice in the team uniforms and also a chance for undrafted players to show what they can do against the top players in their age bracket.

Summer development camps are in full swing and some are already complete. This summer, 58 former BCHL players — including 20 drafted players — are showing what they can do in front of NHL brass.

There are 25 NHL teams with former BCHLers in camp and 15 BCHL franchises are represented. In addition, there are 12 players at summer camps that spent the 2017-18 season in the BCHL. All players that skated in the BCHL this past season and all NHL draft picks are indicated in the list below (the Vernon Vipers have four players listed).

The players are listed according to which NHL camp they’re attending with their BCHL, NCAA and pro teams played for indicated in brackets. bold indicates the player was drafted by that NHL team italics indicates the player has signed as a free agent + indicates the player played in the BCHL last season % indicates a BCHL recruit who will play in the league in 2018-19

PACIFIC DIVISION Anaheim: Chris Forney (Langley Rivermen, UMass-Lowell), Angus Redmond (Salmon Arm Silverbacks, Michigan Tech, ECHL Utah) Calgary: Matthew Galajda (Victoria Grizzlies, Cornell), +Jimmy Lambert (Vernon Vipers, Michigan) Edmonton: Matt Cairns (Powell River Kings, Cornell), Vincent Desharnais (Chilliwack Chiefs, Providence), +Skyler Brind’Amour (Chilliwack Chiefs, Quinnipiac) Los Angeles: Easton Brodzinski (Penticton Vees, St. Cloud State), +Murphy Stratton (Wenatchee Wild, WHL-uncommitted ), Andrew Shortridge (Vernon Vipers, Quinnipiac) San Jose: Jake Jackson (Nanaimo Clippers, Michigan Tech), Tristan Mullin (Powell River Kings, Cornell) Kohen Olischefski (Chilliwack Chiefs, Denver), Marcus Vela (Langley Rivermen, New Hampshire), +Jasper Weatherby (Wenatchee Wild, North Dakota) Vancouver: Jarid Lukosevicius (Powell River Kings, Denver), Adam Rockwood (Coquitlam Express, Northern Michigan), Colton Poolman (Penticton Vees, North Dakota), Josh Teves (Merritt Centennials, Princeton) Vegas: Matt Baker (Wenatchee Wild, Dartmouth)

CENTRAL DIVISION Dallas: Cooper Watson (Vernon Vipers, Michigan Tech) Minnesota: Scott Conway (Penticton Vees, Providence), Brandon Duhaime (Merritt Centennials, Providence), Gerry Fitzgerald (Nanaimo/Prince George/Victoria, Bemidji State, AHL Iowa), Mitch McLain (Langley Rivermen, Bowling Green, AHL Iowa), Matt Robson (Penticton Vees, Minnesota) Nashville: Dante Fabbro (Penticton Vees, Boston University) St. Louis: Ty Amonte (Penticton Vees, Boston University) Winnipeg: Cole Maier (Nanaimo Clippers, Union College), Luke Santerno (Trail Smoke Eaters, Bentley University)

METROPOLITAN DIVISION Carolina: +Brendan Budy (Langley Rivermen, Denver) Columbus: +Kale Howarth (Trail Smoke Eaters, UConn) NY Islanders: Devin Brosseau (Nanaimo Clippers, Clarkson), Darien Craighead (Langley/Chilliwack, Northern Michigan), Adam Brubacher (Prince George/Powell River, RIT) NY Rangers: Josh Teves (Merritt Centennials, Princeton) Philadelphia: James De Haas (Penticton Vees, Clarkson, ECHL Reading) Pittsburgh: Will Reilly (Nanaimo Clippers, RPI), Jake Lucchini (Trail Smoke Eaters, Michigan Tech), Lewis Zerter-Gossage (Penticton Vees, Harvard) Washington: Ryan Barrow (Langley Rivermen, Denver), Mason Mitchell (Nanaimo Clippers, Alaska-Anchorage, AHL Hershey), Chase Priskie (Salmon Arm Silverbacks, Quinnipiac), +Cooper Zech (Wenatchee Wild, Ferris State)

ATLANTIC DIVISION Detroit: Dennis Cholowski (Chilliwack Chiefs, St. Cloud State-WHL Portland, AHL Grand Rapids), +Seth Barton (Trail Smoke Eaters, UMass-Lowell), David Pope (Cowichan/West Kelowna, Nebraska-Omaha), Taro Hirose (Salmon Arm Silverbacks, Michigan Tech) Florida: Blake Christiansen (Wenatchee Wild, AIC) Montreal: Adam Plant (West Kelowna Warriors, Denver, AHL Laval) Ottawa: Miles Gendron (Penticton Vees, UConn), +Jonny Tychonick (Penticton Vees, North Dakota), Yanni Kaldis (Nanaimo Clippers, Cornell), +Angus Crookshank (Langley Rivermen, New Hampshire), %Luke Loheit (Penticton Vees recruit, Minnesota-Duluth), Ryan Scarfo (Powell River Kings, Union College, AHL Belleville) Tampa Bay: +Ty Taylor (Vernon Vipers, New Hampshire) Toronto: +Ryan O’Connell (Penticton Vees, Ohio State), Darion Hanson (Vernon Vipers, Union College)

