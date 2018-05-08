(Black Press Media files)

BC Rugby looks to app for better concussion tests

Organization to use mobile app to track concussion data and streamline player assessments

Another B.C. sports organization is turning to a mobile app to test players for concussions.

BC Rugby said Tuesday it plans to use the app HeadCheck to assess players for symptoms of a head injury, and then manage the data and use it to improve its concussion management policies.

The organization, which is the sport’s governing body in B.C. and represents nearly 60 clubs, used it on a trial basis earlier this year.

“Implementing HeadCheck improves the efficiency of testing for BC Rugby’s team therapists and gives them the convenience to perform testing on their phones or tablets,” said Monique Charbonneau, chair of the group’s player welfare committee.

The Western Lacrosse Association announced earlier this month it would start using the app next season.

The BC Hockey League started using it last summer, saying if a test showed negative results, the player will be pulled from the game and assessed by a medical professional.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Growth of rugby sevens shows at Island championship
Next story
Former B.C. NHLer becomes head coach of Carolina Hurricanes

Just Posted

Coroner called after reported shooting at Departure Bay ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. will look into this morning’s incident

Chemainus tenor performs music of three knights

Lavigne opens Island tour in Comox Friday, with Chemainus shows on May 12

Growth of rugby sevens shows at Island championship

Shawnigan and Cowichan advance to provincials this weekend

North Cowichan considers increasing dog off-leash opportunities

Municipality looks for public input

Fire crews battle blaze at empty house on Arnhem Road

South End fire crew responding

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Coming up in Cowichan: From shredding to homesteading and walking

Bring your shreddables to Mill Bay event Saturday Island Savings, a division… Continue reading

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

51 schools to benefit from the new program this year around the province

B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province

New ban makes British Columbia second province in Canada to end the practice

Dianne Watts spent most of B.C. Liberal leadership rivals

$1.14 million was more than winner Andrew Wilkinson’s budget

Resource minister confident Kinder Morgan will proceed

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr believes Trans Mountain expansion will be agreed before May 31 deadline

Saskatchewan school shooter gets life in prison

He will not be eligible for parole for at least 10 years

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

He will appear in court June 18, but Toronto Police wouldn’t provide more details

A new low: thief steals sandbags from B.C. home threatened by flood

The owners of a Princteon home spent days building barricade

Most Read