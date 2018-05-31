Baseball players buzzing about mosquito tournament

Teams will be making a pitch for the title of annual Hopwo event in Chemainus

Umpire Roy Price will be a fixture at Hopwo tournament games. (Photo by Don Bodger)

There’s going to be a higher concentration of mosquitoes buzzing around Chemainus than usual this weekend.

The Larry Hopwo Mosquito Invitational baseball tournament is taking place at the Chemainus Ball Park Friday through Sunday, with three games being played simultaneously, so there’s going to be non-stop action.

The tournament begins Friday at 4 p.m., with the Chemainus Reds taking on Triport 1, Duncan Pirates hooking up with the Salt Spring Salties and the Ladysmith A’s facing the Duncan Dodgers.

The 6:30 p.m. games pit the Duncan Giants against Triport 2, Duncan Rockies against Lake Cowichan and Ladysmith Pirates against Oceanside.

Both Saturday and Sunday mornings feature pancake breakfasts at the park from 7-11 a.m. for $5 that includes pancakes, eggs, sausage and beverage.

The game schedule for Saturday is as follows: 8:30 a.m. – Chemainus Reds vs. Salt Spring Salties, Triport 1 vs. Ladysmith A’s and Ladysmith White Sox vs. Duncan Jays; 11 a.m.- Oceanside vs. Duncan Giants, Triport 2 vs. Ladysmith Pirates and Lake Cowichan vs. Duncan Pirates; 1:30 p.m. – Duncan Jays vs. Duncan Dodgers, Salt Spring Salties vs. Ladysmith A’s and Triport 1 vs. Duncan Rockies; 4 p.m. – Duncan Giants vs. Chemainus Reds, Lake Cowichan vs. Oceanside and Triport 2 vs. Ladysmith White Sox; and 6:30 p.m. – Duncan Pirates vs. Duncan Rockies and Duncan Dodgers vs. Ladysmith Pirates.

Match-ups for Sunday are: 8:30 a.m. – Duncan Dodgers vs. Triport 1, Oceanside vs. Duncan Jays and Ladysmith White Sox vs. Duncan Giants; 11 a.m. – Ladysmith A’s vs. Chemainus Reds, Salt Spring Salties vs. Lake Cowichan and Ladysmith Pirates vs. Duncan Pirates; and 1:30 p.m. – Duncan Jays vs. Triport 2 and Duncan Rockies vs. Ladysmith White Sox.

The finals are at 4 p.m.