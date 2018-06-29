The Duncan Junior Baseball clubhouse at Evans Park was robbed last week, just before Baseball Sunday. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Baseball community rallies after clubhouse robbed

Fundraiser saved by generous donations

The Cowichan Valley sports community rallied last weekend to make Baseball Sunday a success after thieves put the annual big event in jeopardy.

Baseball Sunday is both the year-end celebration for Duncan Junior Baseball and a major fundraiser. Two days prior to the event, thieves ransacked the clubhouse at Evans Park, taking many items that were intended for silent auctions and raffles.

Word got out via social media, however, and Baseball Sunday was saved.

According to DJBA vice president Tina Baker, Greg Sotos of Telus stepped up with a $1,000 donation on Saturday, followed quickly by $500 from Gordie Closson of South Coast Standing Stem. And that wasn’t all.

“A bunch of people from the association came with more items and cash donations to make our event successful on Sunday,” Baker said.

Items stolen from the clubhouse included bottles of liquor, gift cards, gift baskets and a toolbox. The DJBA’s insurance doesn’t cover the stolen goods. The thieves happened to strike at the one time of year that the clubhouse contains anything of value.

“It’s just three days out of the year we have anything in the clubhouse,” Baker said. “Normally it’s empty except for tables and chairs. There are no valuable things in there.”

The DJBA holds only two fundraisers all year, including Baseball Sunday and a Victoria HarbourCats ticket drive. After all the trouble last weekend, it ended up being the most successful Baseball Sunday ever.

“We made more money on our silent auction and raffle than we ever have before,” Baker said.

In addition to the businesses and individuals who stepped up after the thefts, Greg Adams and Tim Hortons, and Coast Capital Savings had already made contributions to Baseball Sunday that helped out.

“We appreciate everyone pulling together to make Baseball Sunday be what it was supposed to be,” Baker said. “People came together to make it a good day.”

