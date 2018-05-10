Barracudas win Field Hockey BC U18 Regional Tournament

The Barracudas celebrate their gold-medal win at the Field Hockey BC U18 Regional Tournament. (Heather Goodman photo)

A Vancouver Island team loaded with Cowichan Valley talent won gold at the Field Hockey BC U18 Regional Tournament last month, and several Cowichan players earned invitations to represent B.C. at the national championships this summer.

“It’s been at least seven years, maybe more, since the Island has had this success,” proud parent Heather Goodman pointed out.

The Barracudas consisted of Grade 10 and 11 players, with all but four on the team hailing from the Cowichan Valley. Goal-scorers for the team in regulation time included Cowichan athletes Birkley Anderson, Jenna Goodman, Rayanne Pearson and Arica Windsor, as well as Victoria’s Cordel Tromp, who scored twice.

The gold-medal game against the Alligators went to a shootout. Anderson, Anya Hermant and Melanie Robertson scored in the first five before proceedings went to sudden death, when Robertson potted the winner. Niki Leech stood strong in net to earn the win.

“This team moved the ball so well, it was awesome to watch,” Goodman said. “They deserved the win.”

Cowichan’s Caitlin Erickson coached the Barracudas along with Island head coach Krista Thompson.

Field Hockey BC selected players from the regional tournament for the three teams that will represent the province at the national championships in Ontario in late July.

Making the cut from Cowichan were Hermant, Arica Windsor, Anderson, Goodman, Robertson, Chloe Langkammer, Sophie Miranda and Ava Smith, with Leech as a reserve.