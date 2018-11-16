The bantam Cowichan Bulldogs edged the Comox Raiders by a single point to win the Island championship last Saturday. (Submitted)

Bantams Bulldogs dig deep to get past Comox Raiders in Island final

Cowichan will play Westside Warriors for B.C. championship

The Cowichan Bulldogs got by the Comox Raiders 15-14 in a hard-fought Vancouver Island bantam football championship game in Courtenay last Saturday, the third consecutive Island title for this particular group of players, who won their last two at the junior bantam level.

“We are, by far, the youngest team in the league,” Cowichan head coach PJ Shea pointed out. “Their success is really a testament to their maturity.”

Defence dominated the game, as neither team was able to get anything going on offence, and an exceptionally athletic play by Cowichan defensive end Jayden Strzok ended up being the difference in the game.

Strzok blocked a pass attempt, sending the ball into the air only to catch it himself and run it in for a touchdown. Andrew Beaith caught a pass to score Cowichan’s other touchdown, and Jesse Kwasny picked up a rouge in the first quarter.

“This was an extremely intense game,” Shea said. “At no point did any member of the team quit, or even slow. This game displayed the true character of these athletes. The commitment they showed to the game plan, and to each other was inspiring.”

As Island champions, the Bulldogs will travel to Kamloops this weekend to play the Vancouver Westside Warriors for the provincial championship.

Junior bantam Cowichan Bulldogs vanquish Victoria in Island final
Cowichan Valley products make their marks in WHL

