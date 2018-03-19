Bantam female team caps off perfect season

The bantam female Cowichan Valley Capitals faced few challenges this season as they dominated on the ice from start to finish.

The Cowichan team outscored their opponents by a 90-9 margin over the regular season as they ran to a perfect 12-0 record.

That trend continued in the playoffs last weekend as the Capitals crushed Peninsula 10-1 in the first round before hammering Saanich 8-2 in the final.

”The girls came out strong and never gave the Braves a chance,” Cowichan coach [[Darren]] St. Amand said

The entire perfect season was a team effort, St. Amand added.

“All 16 girls contributed all season to the success of the team,” he said. “We had an incredible mix of talent up front with all three lines contributing offensively, as well as our six defencemen shutting teams down all season, while also contributing offensively. Our goaltending was solid, coming from an underage and first-season goaltender.”

The team was made up of Aran Mills, Ella Stone, Elli Relova Clegg, Kaitlin Pierce, Chloe Bergman, Rori Wratten, Emma Wright, Taylor Svendson, Emma Kruk, Dakota Tew Hansen, Tiana Marleau, Ava Kennedy, Bianca Steele, Olivia Wing, Kaliyah St.Amand and Mackenna Tew Hansen.

“The coaches could not be more proud of the way the girls developed through the year, consistently adapting to new strategies and excelling on the ice,” St. Amand added.

The Capitals will play in one more tournament, in Kelowna, before hanging up their skates for the season.

