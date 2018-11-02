Gregor Mackenzie scores one of his three touchdowns in the Cowichan Bulldogs’ 35-0 win over the visiting North Delta Longhorns at McAdam Park last Sunday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Bantam Cowichan Bulldogs end regular season with win

‘Dogs down Longhorns 35-0

Gregor MacKenzie made three touchdown receptions and played well on defence last Sunday afternoon as the bantam Cowichan Bulldogs defeated the North Delta Longhorns 35-0 in the last game of the regular season at McAdam Park.

The Bulldogs picked up some important confidence and momentum that head coach PJ Shea hopes they can carry into the Vancouver Mainland Football League playoffs

“The athletes executed the game plan very well today,” Shea said. “We are much stronger when we play as a team, and do not have to rely on one or two players to keep things going. The only way we are going to win on the field is by maintaining this confidence and continuing to strive for team success.”

The Bulldogs were focused on the task at hand from the opening kickoff, and it showed.

“The early mistakes that have plagued us at times this year were not present,” Shea said. “All three facets of the game, the offence, defence and special teams, were effective, and at times dominant.”

The Cowichan offence rolled out a strong passing game that led to MacKenzie’s three touchdown passes from quarterback Jesse Kwasny. Running backs Laine Hogstead and Finn Shea also had good games and both scored.

On defence, the Bulldogs played their most complete game of the season, controlling the line of scrimmage with pressure and strong second-level support. MacKenzie and Daylen MacDonald put in their best performances of the year to help their team maintain the shutout.

The win secured fourth place in the bantam nine-man league for the Bulldogs. Their playoff opener was supposed to be against the Victoria Spartans next weekend, but the Spartans opted out, sending Cowichan directly to the provincial semifinal against the Comox Raiders in two weeks’ time.

The junior bantam Bulldogs had last weekend off, and will open their playoffs this Saturday at 2 p.m. against the Southside Dawgs at Forrest Field in Ladysmith. A win will send them to the Island finals.

