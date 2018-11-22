The bantam Cowichan Bulldogs display their silver medals from the B.C. championship last weekend. (Submitted)

Bantam Cowichan Bulldogs earn silver at provincials

Young team exceeded expectations over football season

The Cowichan Bulldogs collected silver medals last weekend as the second-best bantam nine-man football team in B.C.

After winning the Island title a week earlier, the Bulldogs travelled to Kamloops last weekend where they were beaten 48-7 by the more experienced West Vancouver Warriors in the provincial final.

“West Vancouver was the better team today,” Cowichan head coach PJ Shea said. “Our athletes again showed their character. They could have rolled over and packed it in after the first half, but they did the opposite. They got up and they fought hard. We are very proud of these young men. Everyone left the field hurting from the loss, but recognizing they had finished strong.”

The Bulldogs looked nervous as they struggled in the first half, turning the ball over four times. West Vancouver took full advantage, scoring twice off interceptions and twice off recovered fumbles.

Cowichan looked like a different team in the second half as the players found their feat and were able to show some of the athleticism that got them to the provincial final.

Running backs Laine Hogstead and Finn Shea ran hard throughout the game, and it was a long touchdown run by Hogstead that killed the Warriors’ shutout bid.

Cowichan quarterback Jesse Kwasny faced intense pressure all game, but managed to complete a few passes and run when necessary to keep drives alive.

The Cowichan defence played better than the score would suggest, as offensive turnovers led to the majority of the Warriors’ points.

The Bulldogs got strong performances from end Gregor Mackenzie and linebackers Shea and Daylen MacDonald to hold the Warriors back. Mackenzie took home game MVP honours for his play at tight end and defensive end.

Made up largely of first-year bantam players, the Bulldogs will be able to build on their success this season.

“This was supposed to be a development year,” coach Shea said. “These athletes exceeded all expectations and finished second in British Columbia. Cowichan Football has established itself as a significant football power in British Columbia. We will continue to be a force for years to come.”

