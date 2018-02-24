B.C. Seniors on tap at Glen Harper Curling Centre

Skip Wes Craig gives direction to his teammates during the fourth draw of the B.C. Senior Men’s Championships at the Glen Harper Curling Centre on Wednesday afternoon. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Wes Craig’s Duncan Curling Club rink is carrying the hometown hopes as the Glen Harper Curling Centre plays host to the BC Senior Men’s Curling Championship this week.

Craig’s rink, which includes third Gerald Poelman, second Tony Anslow, lead Victor Gamble and coach Roselyn Craig, got off to an excellent start, winning the first four draws on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This is the first time that the senior men’s and women’s championships are being held separately, as the women’s event is being played in Enderby. The event in Duncan is a 10-team round robin with a three-team playoff.

Weekend draws will be played on Friday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Sunday at 9 a.m.