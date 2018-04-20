Penticton’s Nathan Iannone, shown here in a game earlier this season against the Penticton Vees, has won the BCHL Fred Page Cup with the Wenatchee Wild. The Wild defeated the Prince George Spruce Kings in a best of seven series on April 19. Mark Brett/Western News

U.S. team wins BC Hockey League championship for first time in 39 years

B.C. players help the Wenatchee Wild defeat Prince George in best-of-seven series

The Wenatchee Wild have become the first U.S. team to win the British Columbia Hockey League title in 39 years.

The Wild powered their way to a 3-0 win over the Prince George Spruce Kings in Game 5 of the BCHL finals, winning the Fred Page Cup on Thursday.

Related: Wenatchee could be first U.S. team to win BCHL title

The Wild scored on the first powerplay as Zak Galambos snapped home a hard shot from the left circle just 2:50 into the game. It was another tripping call, this time in the third period that set up the second goal of the night for Galambos. Team captain AJ Vanderbeck buried an empty netter to secure the win at 17:45 of the final frame, as fans chanted, “We Want the Cup.”

Prince George was held to just eight shots on goal, all of which were denied by Austin Park for the shutout win, but there were quality chances including a couple of shots that rang off posts that just wouldn’t fall for the Spruce Kings as the Wild fired 37 shots at Evan DeBrouwer.

Related: Iannone expects a Wild crowd in Penticton

The Wild have two Canadians rostered on the team, both from B.C. — Penticton’s Nathan Iannone and Cloverdale’s Josh Arnold. Iannone has tallied three goals and three assists and Arnold has two goals and three assists during the Wild’s BCHL playoff run where they knocked off the Merritt Centennials, Vernon Vipers and Trail Smoke Eaters before dispatching the Spruce Kings in the Fred Page Cup finals.

The last time a U.S. team won the BCHL title was in 1979 when the Bellingham Blazers earned it. The Wild will now carry on to the Doyle Cup where they will face the Alberta Junior Hockey League champions in a best-of-seven series.

The AJHL Spruce Grove Saints hold a 3-1 series lead over the Okotoks Oilers, with Game 5 of the series happening on April 20.

The winner from the Doyle Cup earns a berth in the Royal Bank Cup, held in Chilliwack.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Send Kristi Patton an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cowichan products lead the way at Hong Kong 7s
Next story
Piggies celebrate Peace as they prepare for playoffs

Just Posted

Duncan memorial being held for RCMP veteran who died snowmobiling

Holmes was snowmobiling with a fellow officer and friend when the incident occurred.

Piggies celebrate Peace as they prepare for playoffs

Cowichan hosts United on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Shawnigan Lake taking out the trash for Earth Day

Litter attracts litter, and “we will not tolerate garbage in our area.”

City of Duncan sets tax increase at 2.78 per cent in 2018

Previous projections had called for a tax decrease

Editorial: New driving test for seniors more fair than DriveABLE

It does not require seniors to use a computer program

Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?

New biometrics capabilities could be a game-changer for those trying to get on your accounts

Coming up in Cowichan: Earth Day Weekend, plant sale

Every Wednesday morning a group of 18 volunteer gardeners arrives at Cairnsmore Place

Accused killer found ‘unfit to stand trial’

Decision reached Friday morning for Gabriel Klein, charged in Abbotsford school stabbing

Producer, DJ Avicii found dead at 28

Swedish-born artist Tim Bergling, was found in Muscat, Oman

Updated: Cars lined up around the block as gas hits 109.9 in B.C. city

The gas wars continue in Vernon, B.C. with prices as low as $109.9 in North Okanagan

Trudeau ends 3-country tour with global reputation, alliances intact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds footing on the world stage after China and India controversies

Province’s $6.5M will help women escape violence, Public Safety Minister announces

Mike Farnworth made the funding announcement in Surrey Friday morning

Trial for gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon takes a turn

Charges for three men charged in the 2011 murder of B.C. gangster Jonathan Bacon have changed

Leafs’ Matthews has top-selling jersey, edging Crosby, McDavid: NHL

Austin Matthews jersey sales top Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid

Most Read