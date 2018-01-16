BC Lions/Twitter

VIDEO: B.C. Lions sign defensive back T.J. Lee to contract for upcoming season

The four-year veteran had a team-high four interceptions and 49 tackles last season with B.C.

The B.C. Lions signed defensive back T.J. Lee to a contract extension through the 2018 season Tuesday.

Lee was eligible to become a free agent next month.

The four-year veteran had a team-high four interceptions and 49 tackles last season with B.C.

T.J. is a very important part of our defence and he possesses big-play capabilities that we need more of this coming season’s head coach Wally Buono said in a statement. “He’s become the cornerstone of our secondary and someone we expect to take on an increased leadership role.

