B.C. Lions GM Ed Hervey has plan for busy off-season

The Lions’ season ended Sunday with a crushing 48-8 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Division semifinal

Tears welled in Wally Buono’s eyes as he contemplated what it’s meant to be part of the CFL for nearly half a century. The 68-year-old, who’s seldom at a loss for words, took time to compose himself before answering.

“Why me?” the B.C. Lions’ longtime coach and vice-president of football operations said simply, wiping his eyes with the back of his hand.

“I’ve been blessed guys. God has been good to me. I keep asking him ‘Why me?’ And I still don’t know why.”

It was an emotional farewell for Buono on Thursday as he took questions in his last press conference as a CFL head coach. But he says he leaves the Lions in good hands under general manager Ed Hervey.

“I thought I was driven, I thought I was focused. But I think in a lot of ways, he surpasses even myself,” Buono said. ”He’s is going to work tirelessly to make this organization into a championship organization.”

The Lions’ season ended Sunday with a crushing 48-8 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Division semifinal. The defeat marked the end of an era for the organization, as Buono is retiring from football after 46 years in the CFL as a player, coach, general manager and vice-president.

Scouring the league for Buono’s replacement as head coach will be just one task on Hervey’s to-do list this off season.

The general manager said he’s looking for someone who’s committed to winning and creating a championship environment. He’d also like the next coach to come from the CFL.

“I believe that we cut our teeth in this league for these opportunities,” Hervey said. “There are guys in this league that are committed to this league and deserve the opportunity to grow in this league.”

Despite Sunday’s loss, Hervey said the Lions beat expectations this year, coming back from a 3-6 start to clinch the crossover spot and secure a playoff position.

The ups and downs of the season will help the players who stay on to grow and develop an expectation to win, he added.

Hervey doesn’t expect a “massive overhaul” of the Lions roster, but said there are areas where the team needs to improve.

READ MORE: Wally Buono exits CFL, stinging from painful playoff loss

“Speaking candidly, we need to be more dynamic in some areas, we need more speed in some areas, and I’d like to be longer and more athletic in other areas,” he said.

Some empty spots will be filled during free agency, during which the club will be “extremely aggressive.”

“I’d like the B.C. Lions to be the first choice for ever free agent,” Hervey said.

The Lions will also keep a “core group” of players and build a foundation around them.

“At the end of the day, it’s the players that we feel can help us build a championship culture, which will eventually turn into championship-level play, and hopefully by the end of all of it, there will be championships won,” he said.

The general manager declined to say which players he’s looking at hold on to and whether that group could include current Lions quarterbacks Travis Lulay or Jonathon Jennings.

The pair will be free agents and both say they have not yet discussed their futures with the Lions’ front office.

Lulay, who battled injuries this season, said on Tuesday that he needs to sit down and think about whether he still wants to play football.

“It does take a toll, putting in all that extra time and energy and effort into just being on the field,” said the 35-year-old. “Right now, the energy levels are depleted. I mean, I really left it all out there and a lot of guys feel that way.”

Lulay threw for 2,494 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games this season. Jennings put up 1,628 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 games.

The potential to upgrade at quarterback could be made in free agency, especially if stars Bo Levi Mitchell and Mike Reilly hit the market. Hervey has a connection to Reilly from the GM’s time in Edmonton.

The core of the roster knows what it takes to win, said wide receiver Bryan Burnham who led the Lions in receiving this season, with 67 catches for 1,029 yards and nine touchdowns.

The 28-year-old is headed to free agency and said he’s looking for an opportunity to win a championship.

“That’s why we all play the game,” he said. “I have faith that Ed (Hervey) is going to put together a championship team and it’s something I would love to be a part of, but things don’t always work out the way you want it to. So we’re going to see how this goes.”

Linebacker Solomon Elimimian still has a year left on his contract with the Lions, but noted that unexpected things can happen in the CFL off season.

“Regardless of who you are, it’s always a one year deal,” said Elimimian, who spent much of the season on the sidelines with a wrist injury. ”I don’t think anyone’s secure, regardless of what they may think.”

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Hockey history in B.C. as Team India comes to play
Next story
Cowichan 49ers are VISL’s last perfect team

Just Posted

Duncan animal abuse case set for pre-trial conference

Anderson Joe and Melissa Tooshley’s animal cruelty case is back in court… Continue reading

Shawnigan third, Brentwood gets Fair Play Award at AA provincial field hockey tourney

Brentwood wins three of games, still ends up 13th

Cowichan 49ers are VISL’s last perfect team

Masters team holds off UVic Alumni for ninth win in nine games

Gas prices on Vancouver Island to drop six cents

But a ‘volatile’ market could lead to increases in the coming weeks

Stolen solar panels pose danger in Duncan crosswalks

Officials with the City of Duncan are frustrated after two solar panels… Continue reading

Throw a snowball to help kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Effort will raise money for sick kids over the holidays

Vancouver Island home lost to fire, but family and 14 dogs are safe

Firefighters were called to a blaze Wednesday morning at house near Nanaimo Airport

Want to buy your first home? Move to Kamloops or Prince George

Kamloops, Prince George, Campbell River and Langford are the only other markets in the study without gaps between required and actual income in owning a home.

Seniors in care homes may not get referendum ballots in the mail: Seniors Advocate

Voters list was established in May 2017, so if they moved into a care home since then….

Feds give $2 million for anti-extremism programs in B.C.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said supporting efforts locally is key to prevention

Should the legal age for cannabis be increased to 21?

B.C. residents have a more mellow attitude to the age limit for pot – but 23 per cent want the legal age increased

Expect ride hailing in B.C. by 2020, Premier Horgan says

Taxi-style insurance option needed for part-time drivers

B.C. on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

128 people died of overdoses in September, bringing the total to more than 1,100 so far in 2018

Canada Post strike having ‘critical’ impact on retailers, eBay tells PM

Canada Post says it is now facing an unprecedented backlog of shipments, largely as a result of strikes

Most Read