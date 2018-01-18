B.C. hockey player nominated for Hobey Baker Award

Myles Powell is a forward at Rochester Institute of Technology

Myles Powell, of Comox, has been nominated for the most prestigious individual award in US college hockey.

Powell is one of 74 nominees for the coveted Hobey Baker Award, and the only British Columbian in the mix.

The Hobey Baker Award is presented annually to the NCAA Div. 1 player deemed to be the best college hockey player in the United states.

Powell, a forward with the Rochester Institute of Technology, is in his fourth season with the Tigers.

In his 133 games as a Tiger, Powell has 40 goals and 48 assists.

Prior to committing to the New York college, the Vancouver Island product played three seasons of junior hockey in the BCHL, tallying a total of 107 points in 148 games, split between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, the Victoria Grizzlies and the Cowichan Valley Capitals. He led the Caps in scoring (21 goals, 38 assists) in his final year of junior hockey (2013-2014).

Powell played minor hockey with the Comox Valley Chiefs, and also played junior B hockey with the Comox Valley Glacier Kings, before moving up to the BCHL.

The next phase of the Hobey Baker competition involves narrowing the field from 74 to the final 10, and local hockey fans can have a say in the process.

There is a fan voting page at http://www.hobeybaker.com/vote

Once the final 10 are determined, another voting phase, to determine the top 3, known as the “Hobey Hat Trick,” takes place, from which the winner is selected. Fans can also vote during the next phase of the competition.

Recent Hobey Baker Award winners include defenceman Will Butcher of the New Jersey Devils (2017, University of Denver), forward Jimmy Vesey of the New York Rangers (2016, Harvard), forward Jack Eichel of the Buffalo Sabres (2015, Boston University) and forward Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames (2014, Boston College).

Other BCHL alumni nominated this year include Sheldon Rempal – Nanaimo Clippers (from Calgary, Alta.); David Pope – West Kelowna Warriors (Edmonton, Alta.); Taro Hirose – Salmon Arm Silverbacks (Calgary); and Ryan Scarfo – Powell River Kings (Montana).

Previous story
Lake Cowichan hockey jamboree ready to take the ice

Just Posted

Tal Bachman, Lance Lapointe head to Duncan Brew Pub with Hometown Hockey

The event includes prizes and a silent auction, with all proceeds going to support KidSport Cowichan

Column: Connie Kaldor, Robbie Burns and more headed to Cowichan

Last minute notice of two great acts at the Duncan Showroom tonight

Column: Inspired for the coming year by what Canada could be

How do we maintain optimism?

PHOTO GALLERY: Who’s playing? Lake Cowichan kids love hockey

all of Lake Cowichan’s hockey teams are getting ready for the association’s… Continue reading

Lake Cowichan hockey jamboree ready to take the ice

All six age groups will play games at the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena over the course of the day

B.C. cougar kitten rescued after mother struck by vehicle

Conservation Officers find home for young kitten found dehydrated and frostbitten near Williams Lake

Plan your Hometown Hockey weekend

Find your favourites on the Hometown Hockey schedule

Hometown Hockey: Cowichan Capitals events

On Jan. 20 there will be special features during the game for Hometown Hockey

B.C. out of the running for Amazon’s next headquarters

Toronto is the only Canadian city left in the running despite the province backing Metro Vancouver’s bid for new Amazon headquarters

B.C. hockey player nominated for Hobey Baker Award

Myles Powell is a forward at Rochester Institute of Technology

Post interest rate hike debt tips

What to do about your debt and mortgages after the interest rate hike

Foreign workers sleeping in Alberta Burger King basement

Alberta Health Services said its inspectors found foreign workers sleeping in the basement of the Lethbridge restaurant

Court application halts release of bread price-fixing documents

Bread price-fixing documents won’t be unsealed Thursday, Loblaw says

Pharrell and N.E.R.D to headline NBA All-Star halftime show

11-time Grammy winner Pharrell and his hip hop-rock band N.E.R.D. will headline the halftime show at the 2018 NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles

Most Read