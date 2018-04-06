Canada’s Adam Hadwin is in the top 10 at the Masters in Augusta, Ga., and will make the cut into the weekend rounds. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn photo)

B.C. golfer Hadwin makes cut with ease, will play weekend rounds at Masters

PGA pro in tie for eighth after two rounds at Augusta National

Adam Hadwin will be playing the weekend rounds at the Masters.

The B.C. pro golfer – whose home track is Morgan Creek Golf Course in Surrey – has made the cut at the prestigious tournament, held at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta. Ga.

And not only did Hadwin make the cut – he’s in contention for the green jacket, or at the very least, a top-10 finish and a nice payday.

As Round 2 wrapped up Friday afternoon, Hadwin found himself tied for eighth-place with an overall score of two-under par. Through 17 holes of his second round, he was one-over par.

Since the tournament teed off Thursday morning, Hadwin – in just his second time competing at the Masters – has on a few occasions been tied for top spot on the leaderboard.

The leader after two rounds is American Patrick Reed, who was tied with Hadwin after the first round, but shot a blistering six-under par round Friday to rocket up the leaderboard.

Hadwin made the cut in his inaugural appearance at last year’s tournament, too, finishing 36th overall.

Previous story
Canucks rookie Adam Gaudette claims Hobey Baker Award

Just Posted

North Cowichan looks to clarify hiring, firing practices

Council directs staff to prepare report

Lexi Bainas column: Cougar Annie, curry and a beer: this week’s eclectic mix

Singer/songwriters, fun, and a unique play make for an exciting few weeks on the Valley’s A&E scene

Former Cap leads UK league in scoring

Mike Hammond played for Cowichan from 2009-2011

Long-term residents at Duncan motel face unaffordable rent hikes

Many fear they could soon be homeless

PIGS present Pink Floyd in Duncan

You may have seen them outdoors at City Square. Now experience their fabulous light show

Best videos of the week ending April 6

A look at some of the best video stories from the past week ending April 6, 2018

Deadline near for CVAC art show registrations

It’s a popular show and sale so it you want to take part, you have just a couple of days to register

B.C. golfer Hadwin makes cut with ease, will play weekend rounds at Masters

PGA pro in tie for eighth after two rounds at Augusta National

Person in custody after girl sexually assaulted in Surrey

RCMP say they don’t believe 4 a.m. incident in Whalley is related to recent sex assault in Aldergrove

Traditional medicine helps heal at missing women inquiry

From elders, counsellors and therapists, the national event includes an array of health supports

Missing and murdered inquiry emboldens those to move forward: chairwoman

Marion Buller says the inquiry’s value in that respect is too great to be calculated

B.C. man’s family slams watchdog investigation clearing RCMP officer

Report on the death of Peter De Groot ignores crucial issues, family says

Canucks rookie Adam Gaudette claims Hobey Baker Award

Gaudette led the NCAA in goals, points and points per game in 38 games for Northeastern University

B.C. firm tied to Facebook scandal got $100K from feds in 2017

AggregateIQ received the one-time contribution from the National Research Council

Most Read