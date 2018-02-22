B.C. Games open with Olympic touch

The 2018 B.C. Winter Games kicked off in Kamloops

It could possibly be their first step toward an Olympic dream for the 1,200 athletes at the B.C. Winter Games this weekend in Kamloops.

During the next three days, athletes from across the province aged 9 to 17 years-old will compete in 19 different sports from the slopes, to the arena, to the field, to the pool.

For many, this will be the first time participating in a multisport competition and the first time being away from home.

At the Opening Ceremony on Thursday evening, the youth heard words of inspiration on how all their hard work could get them to the international podium.

In her speech to the athletes, Canadian Olympian Elli Terwiel reflected on the B.C. Winter Games being some of the fondest memories in the beginning years of her slalom skiing career.

“My journey to the Olympics really began at the Winter Games,” she said.

Terwiel was 12 when she competed at the 2002 games in Williams Lake, alongside Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa — who happened to earned gold on Thursday in PyeongChang.

RELATED: Gold for Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa

It was Terwiel’s first time being on her own for a competition, and “she loved it,” she said.

Terwiel went on to represent Team Canada at the Sochi 2014 Games in the women’s slalom competition, but did not finish.

Looking back, she said, the experiences at the provincial Games helped her further her athletic pursuits.

“For me, making it to the Olympics felt like an accomplishment on its own … it was a moment I had dreamt about since I was four years old,” she explained.

“Every athletes story is different. Today you’re adding another chapter towards your Olympic dream.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Canadian Olympian Elli Terwiel speaking to the crowd of athletes in Kamloops on Thursday at the Opening Ceremony of the B.C. Winter Games. Kristi Patton/Black Press

Previous story
Cowichan Thunderbirds junior girls punch ticket for provincials

Just Posted

Duncan family says care home switched mom’s cat with robot cat

Staff alleged to have said they were taking cat for bath, then replaced her with robotic stuffed toy

VIDEO: Adage Dancers show their skills in Winter Highlights show

With everything from hip hop to ballet, the evening offered something for every taste.

Greyhound gets OK to axe Victoria to Nanaimo service

Transportation minister Claire Trevena promises further investigation

Foot found near Victoria belonged to missing Washington man

No foul play suspected in death of Stanley Okumoto, 79

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

B.C. Games open with Olympic touch

The 2018 B.C. Winter Games kicked off in Kamloops

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

Suspect and Mountie bitten by police dog during arrest near Nanaimo

Two suspects were arrested in connection with a stolen pickup truck in Cassidy on Thursday evening

B.C. ski cross racer wins Olympic gold

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa wins the gold medal in thrilling fashion in PyeongChang

New charges against ex-Trump campaign associates

More charges were laid Thursday against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman and his business associate

Man accused in death of Winnipeg teen Tina Fontaine not guilty

Raymond Cormier was accused of killing Indigenous 15-year-old and dumping her body in the Red River

Okanagan real estate agents brace for speculation tax impact

“There’s a real potential for a domino effect to hurt the market in Kelowna.”

Human remains found near Campbell River

Human remains were found in a rural area outside Campbell River, RCMP… Continue reading

Alberta drops B.C. wine boycott, Notley says Horgan ‘blinked’ on pipeline

B.C. government announces court reference on proposed diluted bitumen restriction

Most Read