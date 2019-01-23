B.C. Christian hoops tourney a learning experience for host Chargers

Duncan Christian’s Olivia Jacobsen looks to get a pass by a defender during a game at the B.C. Christian Schools Junior Girls Basketball Championship. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Duncan Christian School hosted the B.C. Christian Schools Junior Girls Basketball Championship on Jan. 11 and 12, and while the results weren’t what the team might have hoped for, the tournament was a valuable learning experience for the young players.

“The grade 8-10 midget and junior teams went head-to-head with some pretty strong teams this year,” DCS coach Michelle King said. “B.C. Christians is always a tournament we love to host as we love the opportunities of growth it gives us.

“Scores aside, the girls fought hard, and stretched themselves not only in their own roles on the court, but, after a few injuries, played other positions as well. Their leadership was fantastic.”

Grace George was named Player of the Game in Duncan Christian’s opener against a combined team from Vancouver Christian and Burnaby’s John Knox Christian. Brianna Thomas was Player of the Game in the Chargers’ next match, against Pacific Academy from Surrey. The team’s last game came against Richmond Christian, and Sierra Screaton was named Player of the Game.

Ellie Kremer was Duncan Christian’s representative on the tournament all-star team.

Lauren King-Nyberg, a DCS grad who is now helping to coach the Chargers, had the opportunity to coach against two of her former Columbia Bible College teammates who are now coaching teams at Pacific Academy and Unity Christian.