Duncan Christian’s Olivia Jacobsen looks to get a pass by a defender during a game at the B.C. Christian Schools Junior Girls Basketball Championship. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

B.C. Christian hoops tourney a learning experience for host Chargers

Ellie Kremer named DCS’s all-star

Duncan Christian School hosted the B.C. Christian Schools Junior Girls Basketball Championship on Jan. 11 and 12, and while the results weren’t what the team might have hoped for, the tournament was a valuable learning experience for the young players.

“The grade 8-10 midget and junior teams went head-to-head with some pretty strong teams this year,” DCS coach Michelle King said. “B.C. Christians is always a tournament we love to host as we love the opportunities of growth it gives us.

“Scores aside, the girls fought hard, and stretched themselves not only in their own roles on the court, but, after a few injuries, played other positions as well. Their leadership was fantastic.”

Grace George was named Player of the Game in Duncan Christian’s opener against a combined team from Vancouver Christian and Burnaby’s John Knox Christian. Brianna Thomas was Player of the Game in the Chargers’ next match, against Pacific Academy from Surrey. The team’s last game came against Richmond Christian, and Sierra Screaton was named Player of the Game.

Ellie Kremer was Duncan Christian’s representative on the tournament all-star team.

Lauren King-Nyberg, a DCS grad who is now helping to coach the Chargers, had the opportunity to coach against two of her former Columbia Bible College teammates who are now coaching teams at Pacific Academy and Unity Christian.

Previous story
Two Stanley Cup rings stolen in Toronto
Next story
Teravainen’s 3 points lift Hurricanes to 5-2 win over Canucks

Just Posted

Chemainus’s Hawthorne shuts down Capitals

Cowichan outshoots Alberni 43-25, but Valley-raised goalie stands tall

‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’ promises fun, musical romp

How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying offers a fun look at climbing the corporate ladder

Owner of illegal suites in Lake Cowichan takes run at new council

He bought a building that housed three illegals suites: now what to do?

B.C. Christian hoops tourney a learning experience for host Chargers

Ellie Kremer named DCS’s all-star

North Cowichan and the City of Duncan receive awards for financial work

Awards recognize excellence in financial reporting

VIDEO: Lake Cowichan minor hockey Lakers of all ages shine at big Jamboree Day

With a Skills Competition and a full slate of games, there was fun for everyone on Jamboree Day

Coming up in Cowichan: Anti-pipeline meeting; women’s shelter open house

Public meeting in Duncan to support pipeline protests A public meeting has… Continue reading

Teravainen’s 3 points lift Hurricanes to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver heads into all-star break on losing note

47 men arrested by Vancouver police for allegedly seeking sex with teenage girls

Seven of those arrested have been charged as part of a two-month operation

B.C. hospital apologizes for veteran’s five-day hallway stay

Clinical director of Victoria General Hospital says case of retired veteran ‘definitely excessive’

Speaker Darryl Plecas says ‘justice’ needed for legislature employees

Plecas spoke to media at the opening of a pedestrian and cycling bridge in Abbotsford Wednesday

Advocate hopes B.C. legislature scandal leads to more transparency

‘Depressing’ that it takes a scandal to inspire freedom of information reform, says Sara Neuert

‘Dr. Lipjob’ avoids jail, gets 30-day suspended sentence

She will have to serve the 30 days in prison if she commits a breach during her two-year’s probation

Ex-Mountie involved in Taser death at Vancouver airport sues government

Kwesi Millington claims he acted in accordance with RCMP training

Most Read