Adam Golia plays in a junior A game at the Island Savings Centre in May 2017. (Citizen file)

A big month in lacrosse for Cowichan’s Adam Golia

February was a big month for Cowichan Valley lacrosse product Adam Golia.

Golia got his senior season at Lincoln Memorial University off to a fantastic start, receiving a major conference honour in the opening week, just days before he was picked up in the Western Lacrosse Association draft.

Golia was named the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week for the first week of the season after posting a Railsplitters program record of nine points (five goals and four assists) in the team’s 16-9 season-opening win over Hampton on Feb. 3, surpassing the record of eight points he set in March 2016.

Golia then broke that record again, putting up 13 points (nine goals and four assists) in a 21-8 victory over Palm Beach Atlantic on Feb. 8.

The midfielder entered the 2018 season as LMU’s all-time leader in goals, goals per game, points and points per game, and set single-season records of 39 goals and 51 points in 2017. Five games into the 2018 campaign, Golia has 22 goals and 13 assists for 35 points, leading the team in all categories.

In between the first two games of the Div. II field lacrosse season, Golia was drafted by the Victoria Shamrocks in the WLA Graduating Junior Player Draft on Feb. 7, going 39th overall in the sixth round.

Golia played 15 junior A games for the Nanaimo Timbermen in the 2017 box lacrosse season, recording 16 goals and 18 assists. He also played for the junior A T-Men in 2015, and spent the 2016 season with the junior B Cowichan Valley Thunder.

