49ers ready to host Vancouver’s Westside

Cowichan hoping to add B.C. title to league banner and Tony Grover Cup

The Cowichan 49ers can now prepare for their first opponent in the provincial masters soccer championship.

The 49ers had a bye through the first round last weekend, while Westside FC and the North Delta SC Rangers squared off for the right to face Vancouver Island’s top over-35 squad.

Westside, the third-place team in the Vancouver Metro O35 league, won 2-1 over North Delta, the second-place Fraser Valley team, and will visit Cowichan this Sunday.

Westside finished just six points back of Coquitlam Metro Ford, the defending provincial and Western Canadian champions, and are a threat at both ends of the pitch. They gave up only 20 goals in 18 games this season, and also have a striker who finished in the top four in league scoring.

“They are very solid defensively and averaged two goals-for per game,” Cowichan coach Kevin James pointed out. “I am expecting a counter-attack team that is very tough, a roll-up-their-sleeve style of play.”

Cowichan will play host to Westside at noon on Sunday at the David Williams Turf on Sherman Road.

