49ers ready to host Vancouver’s Westside

The Cowichan 49ers can now prepare for their first opponent in the provincial masters soccer championship.

The 49ers had a bye through the first round last weekend, while Westside FC and the North Delta SC Rangers squared off for the right to face Vancouver Island’s top over-35 squad.

Westside, the third-place team in the Vancouver Metro O35 league, won 2-1 over North Delta, the second-place Fraser Valley team, and will visit Cowichan this Sunday.

Westside finished just six points back of Coquitlam Metro Ford, the defending provincial and Western Canadian champions, and are a threat at both ends of the pitch. They gave up only 20 goals in 18 games this season, and also have a striker who finished in the top four in league scoring.

“They are very solid defensively and averaged two goals-for per game,” Cowichan coach Kevin James pointed out. “I am expecting a counter-attack team that is very tough, a roll-up-their-sleeve style of play.”

Cowichan will play host to Westside at noon on Sunday at the David Williams Turf on Sherman Road.