Accompanied by Stu Barker, right, 49ers striker Neall Rowlings races in to score the winning goal against Gorge on Saturday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

49ers dig deep to beat Gorge FC

Cowichan still holds first-place tiebreaker over UVic Alumni

Digging deep and getting some unexpected performances from their players, the Cowichan 49ers kept their destiny in their own hands by eking out a 2-1 win over Gorge FC at the Sherman Road turf on Saturday evening.

Like many teams in the Vancouver Island Soccer League masters division, the 49ers are battling plenty of injuries at this point in the season. The available players stepped up on Saturday, some into unfamiliar roles, and some playing their first games in a while as they came back from their own injuries.

“Guys dug deep and we were able to get three points and get closer to defending our title,” Cowichan head coach Kevin James said.

Usually a position player, Chad Bastion found himself playing goal on Saturday and did what he needed to do. Gorge’s one goal went in off the crossbar, and the Victoria team also missed on a late penalty shot.

“It was a big game for him to step into,” said James, a former keeper himself. “It was very unorthodox goalkeeping, but he made three or four big saves and he was our man of the match.”

Cowichan’s goals were scored by Brad Thorne at 34 minutes and Neall Rowlings at 67 minutes.

“It was a really good game between two teams that battled hard,” James said. “They had opportunities to score, and we had a lot of opportunities.”

The 49ers and UVic Alumni are tied atop the masters A standings with 14 wins and one loss, but Cowichan holds the tiebreaker, just one goal better in terms of goal differential. Both teams have two league games left.

“We’re just worried about ourselves right now,” James said. “We’re OK as long as we keep getting wins.”

Cowichan is set to play SFFC Forest at home this Saturday at 6 p.m. Saanich is in last place in the A division with five wins and 11 losses, but James believes they are better than their record suggests.

“They’re a team that’s been snake-bitten,” he said. “They’ve been short-staffed from time to time. Even though they’re at the bottom of the table, they’ve been in most of their games.”

The masters B Cowichan Steelheads picked up a 1-0 win over JDF Ghostfinger Alliance at home on Saturday night. Now third in their division with two games left, the Steelheads are scheduled to play at home against Fernwood this coming Saturday at 8 p.m.

Previous story
Anthony, Scrubbs headline Canada’s basketball team for two games in St. John’s
Next story
Former Canucks captain Andre Boudrias dead at 75

Just Posted

Spike in property crimes in Lake Cowichan

Victims should call police

49ers dig deep to beat Gorge FC

Cowichan still holds first-place tiebreaker over UVic Alumni

B.C.’s south coast to be hit with snow, ‘bitterly cold’ windchill: forecast

Environment Canada is forecasting snowfall Thursday, followed by icy cold wind

Isles edged by Cougars in double overtime

Kerry Park plays better in loss to Victoria than in win over Comox

Contract up for Cowichan’s Sharps Pick-Up Team

Temporary contract now in place until end of March

Trump calls for bipartisanship, a hard line on immigration in State of the Union

Trump accepted no blame for his role in cultivating the rancorous atmosphere in the nation’s capital

Quebec status of women minister calls Muslim head scarf symbol of oppression

Isabelle Charest said the Muslim head scarf is “not something women should be wearing”

Hundreds of ex-slaves in Libya coming to Canada, immigration minister says

More than 150 people have been resettled and another 600 more are expected

Former Canucks captain Andre Boudrias dead at 75

Dozens of social media posts have poured in by friends and fans

Patient says B.C. still behind in Parkinson’s brain surgery after announcement

Lawyer Gina Lupino concerned about B.C. wait lists compared with other provinces

Blind B.C. artist uses fingers for creative vision

Shuswap art studio helps people with special needs express themselves

Canadian couple jailed for supplying woman’s son, 13, with weed

The couple, now broken up, were both in their 30s and unemployed in Nova Scotia

Canadians cut down on holiday debt in 2018: poll

The nation cut down its overspending by nearly one-third compared to 2017

B.C. Hydro’s $5.5 billion in deferred debt puts pressure on rates

Auditor General says 29 accounts a complicated system

Most Read