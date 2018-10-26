Yankees Curse of Darwin

In response to Roger Bruce’s touching tribute to his father Preston Bruce.

I recall Mr. Bruce and his devotion to his family, community, business, church and especially his faith in the Boston Red Sox. The Sox for eons suffered under the Curse of the Bambino, begun that fateful day the team traded Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees in 1903.

But I differ with Roger; I know the reason that in 2004, after 86 years, they finally won another World Series Championsip. I am a New York Yankees fan so I wasn’t unhappy ever with the failure of the Sox. In 2004 after the Sox’s third loss to New York, I returned home from work only to discover that my Beagle Darwin had eaten, mostly, my Yankees cap. I phoned a friend to say the Yankees are doomed, doomed, and sadly Darwin was proved right. Damn dog. I have a photo of Darwin with the the remains of the cap, all that was left to my pride.

This tale is in no way meant to diminish Mr. Bruce’s faith in Boston, but rather to highlight the recurring Curse of Darwin; the Yankees seek success in vain.

Donna Wakefield

Maple Bay