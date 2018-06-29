Xanadu apologizes for noise issue at inaugural event

Re: Noise complaint about Otherworld: Xanadu

On behalf of Kindle Arts Society, the non-profit that produced Otherworld: Xanadu, we would like to apologize for the noise that bothered the Laketown Ranch neighbours. It was not intentional and we take these complaints extremely seriously. We have already made notes on how to prevent noise from travelling and our sound policy will be amended to reflect this. Our mistake was facing the speakers for an art installation the wrong way. Being a good and receptive neighbour is extremely important to us and we are happy to work with Laketown Ranch and the CVRD to ensure this mistake is not repeated and everyone can participate in a growing, healthy relationship for years to come.

Otherworld: Xanadu is one of many interactive art events we produce during the year. While music is sometimes a component of our events, it is never a focus. Otherworld, now in its 10th year, is a multi-day, multi-disciplinary arts festival. The community-based event is family-friendly (60 kids in a total population of 650) and entirely staffed by volunteers. Kindle Arts Society provides art grants and helps facilitate workshops throughout the year so that artists may display their work at Otherworld and our other events. Our core values are Self-Expression, Participation, Accountability, Respect, and Consent. For more info about Kindle Arts Society: https://kindlearts.ca/about-kindlearts/constitution/

Thank you for voicing your concerns and letting us know how you were affected by our event. We are truly grateful to Laketown Ranch and Cowichan residents for sharing this incredibly beautiful area with us. We hear you and we are committed to respecting our Cowichan neighbours and the CVRD bylaws. If you’d like to discuss this further, you can reach us at directors@kindlearts.ca.

Amara, Esha, Liam, Fletcher, and Jaclyn

Kindle Arts Society board of directors