Some can no longer live and function in society because of Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi free zones needed as much as free Wi-Fi

Please read up on Electromagnetic Frequency Sensitivity (EMF), where millions of people around the world can no longer live and function in society because of the pain and suffering Wi-Fi and cellular towers cause them. Just to mention a few of the symptoms which include heart palpitations, migraines, burning sensations, nausea, vomiting, exhaustion, difficulty breathing, depression, and brain fog.

Millions of people around the world are forced to leave their jobs and family and live in EMF Freeze Zones away from society. You want free Wi-Fi, well what about the rest of us that can’t live in society because of Wi-Fi and desperately need Wi-Fi freeze zones. Please consider our medical rights, no different than smoke free and perfume free zones.

Due to the marketing term for ‘Free Wi-Fi”, anything free should be called free, whereas the banning of something such as tobacco and perfume should be renamed as Freeze zones. Tobacco Freeze Zone, Perfume Freeze Zone, and Wi-Fi Freeze Zone.

This will help society to provide Free Wi-Fi zones for those individuals who require Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Freeze Zones to help those individuals who cannot be exposed to Wi-Fi and cellular towers.

Evexandra HyltonQuartz

Merville BC