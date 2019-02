Real hockey fans like to be in the bleachers

Why remove the gas heaters from Fuller Lake Arena?

Why? Why did the powers that be feel it was necessary to remove the gas heaters from the Fuller Lake Arena?

Real hockey fans like to be in the bleachers, not in the warm-room. Also, whose brilliant idea was it to surround the rink with black netting when most, if not all other rinks have white netting?

Don O’Keefe

