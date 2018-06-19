Why aren’t our politicians protecting us from micro-transmitters?

Why aren’t our politicians protecting us from micro-transmitters?

In the past few months many micro-transmitters have been installed in the City of Duncan.

These are little mini cell towers placed every two to 10 houses. They have also been installed in Cowichan Bay. Since my body is quite sensitive to microwave radiation, I only visit these areas briefly and do not linger in town. Children who cannot speak for themselves are particularly vulnerable. There is legisaltion in France and Isreal which states that preschoolers should not be exposed to Wi-Fi.

The Ramazzini Institute in Bolgna, Italy (one of the largest cancer institutes in the world) completed a study on exposure to microwaves (from phones, Wi-Fi and related technologies) in March 2018. The lead scientist stated that these waves are strongly carcinogenic. She also said that no new infrastructure using this technology should be installed given the cancer links. Similar findings were noted in the National Toxicology Program in the United States which also completed a study in March 2018.

It seems that some of our councillors at the BC Municipalities Conference September 2017 were aware of the cancer concerns (the World Health Organization classed microwave radiation as a 2B carcinogen in the same category as DDT) because a resolution was passed mandating public consultation on microtransmitter placement. In October 2017, SB 69 — a bill giving telecoms free rein to install microtransmitters on California rights of way, which 300 Californian cities opposed — was vetoed by state Governor Jerry Brown. So why are our local politicians not protecting us? There is a need to consider the recent scientific information.

Dorothea Siegler

Cowichan Station

