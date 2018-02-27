Whole province paying for Lower Mainland crashes

A recent letter to the editor of the Citizen complained about ICBC’s rate increases and the “careless idiots who drive way over the posted speed limits”.

Speeding accounts for 27 per cent of all crashes in the province and the other two main causes of crashes are “distractions” accounting for 29 per cent of all crashes and impaired driving accounting for 23 per cent. Both speeding and impaired driving causes have decreased since 2014, however, on the increase and the No. 1 reason for crashes in B.C. is “distractions”.

But, 80 per cent of the increase in crashes from 2014-2016 were in the Lower Mainland and 87 per cent of all the injuries and fatalities from 2014-2016 were in the Lower Mainland also.

The current ICBC rate increases charged for motorists living in the Lower Mainland do not reflect those increases in crashes, injuries and fatalities in that region of the province. It appears ICBC is having the other regions of the province pay for the incredible increases in claims in the Lower Mainland. But this is just one part of the unfortunate ICBC story.

The recent NDP budget did not include taking some of the $2.8 billion “surplus” left by the BC Liberal government and returning a portion of it to ICBC. The former government absconded with $1 billion from ICBC’s reserves and called them “dividends” which then helped to create their faux “surplus”.

Phil Le Good

Cobble Hill