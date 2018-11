The day in 1989 that 195 countries at the UN signed The Convention of the Rights of the Child.

When will Canada let people know about Rights of the Child?

Again Nov. 20 rolls around, the day in 1989 that 195 countries at the UN signed The Convention of the Rights of the Child. It was ratified by Canada in 1991, Dec. 13, came into effect 1992, Jan. 12.

Article #42 states,”Parties undertake to make the principles and provisions of the Convention widely known by active means, to adults and children alike.”

When will Canada and all elected bodies do that?

John Mc Donald

Duncan