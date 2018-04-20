What’s the point without releasing acoustical report?

Surely this community engagement is premature?

Re: Community engagement Ppan implemented by Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit

The Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit (VIMC), in its bid to expand their track has applied to North Cowichan for a rezoning of their property.

To this end they are required to engage with the community to inform them of their plans and the impact the expansion will have. The first Open House is scheduled for April 24.

However VIMC’s own acoustical report, completed in August of 2017 has yet to be released to the municipality or the public. Given the outcry from the community around the invasive noise from this facility and the fact that they want to triple the size of the track, surely this community engagement is premature? What is the point of “engaging” the public when you don’t have the data with which to inform them?

Isabel Rimmer

Duncan

