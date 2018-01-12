What’s the difference between distracted or drunk driving

I do not see a need for any differentiation between the two offences.

Drunk driving, distracted driving — what is the difference?

I am not sure I see a difference between the two traffic offences; they both can cause accidents and death due to careless driving, and both show a compete disrespect for others.

Seems distracted driving is working hard to become No. 1 in those categories.

So please tell me why we need a separate set of rules for each group. Everyone knows it is illegal to do either and that both can be fatal. Neither see their actions as having an impact on others and do so with disdain.

Drunk driving really began to decline when the penalties became so severe that people actually stopped drinking and driving as it was too costly. I say not for any altruistic reason, simply the deterrent was so great that people stopped.

Maybe we need a new group to form MADDD Mothers against drunk and distracted drivers.

Glenn White

Shawnigan Lake