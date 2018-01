Once again our planet has reached a position in relationship with the sun that we call a year

What if we used the moon to measure time?

Once again our planet has reached a position in relationship with the sun that we call a year, 365 and one quarter days.

Good thing we do not use the moon’s position in relationship to earth and sun to measure our time, as that position and use that for our birthdays, we would only have a birthday every 18.6 solar years.

Art Seger

Duncan