Those that have the most want the most for the least

Wealthy yell loudest about wage, tax increases

It is easy to see who are the most wealthy. It is those who yell the loudest about tax and wage increases.

A modern example would be the freeing of the slaves in the U.S. and the nation went to war over it. It seems those that have the most want the most for the least and to hell with the people responsible for earning that wealth for them.

Art Seger

Duncan