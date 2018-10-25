Should we really be allocating expenditures toward responsibilities that are not solely ours?

We should be pressuring province, not taking on housing, water

Re: Housing affordability and watershed protection

There is very little past action by local governments that would convince me that their involvement in the two subjects outlined in the recent referendums is justified and will be effective.

My case is strengthened by the inaction or ineffectiveness of our local governments in dealing with illegal burning, noise bylaw infractions, and contravention of other various bylaws such as fireworks. The referendum ‘yes’ votes put local governments in direct conflict with what are provincial areas of responsibilities. Should we really be allocating expenditures toward responsibilities that are not solely ours, when our neighbours in adjacent electoral areas may not align their priorities with ours? When there are conflicts with other electoral areas, how would they be resolved?

Remember when several other provinces were subsidizing welfare recipients by the bus load to travel to B.C. (where benefits were better). We are creating a similar potential imbalance but at a more local level that will be beyond our control. Instead we should be pressuring the provincial government to step up to the plate and take control of housing and watershed issues.

Mike Wilkinson

Duncan