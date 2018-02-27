We need to know more about dilbit

I’m fully behind their proposed study on the effects of a dilbit spill.

I would like to let the BC NDP know I’m fully behind their proposed study on the effects of a dilbit spill.

There is wide scientific concensus that dilbit behaves differently from other petroleum products and our supernatural British Columbia stands to suffer greatly should one of the projected 700 or more tankers serviced by the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby have an accident.

Justin Trudeau said “communities grant permission” and to do that we need more knowledge about the way dilbit behaves in water.

Liz Newton

Cowichan Bay

Government plotting to scoop cannabis tax gravy
Facts don’t change social engineering issue with anthem

