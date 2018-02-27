I’m fully behind their proposed study on the effects of a dilbit spill.

We need to know more about dilbit

I would like to let the BC NDP know I’m fully behind their proposed study on the effects of a dilbit spill.

There is wide scientific concensus that dilbit behaves differently from other petroleum products and our supernatural British Columbia stands to suffer greatly should one of the projected 700 or more tankers serviced by the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby have an accident.

Justin Trudeau said “communities grant permission” and to do that we need more knowledge about the way dilbit behaves in water.

Liz Newton

Cowichan Bay