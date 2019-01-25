We need to get rid of most single-use plastics

Scientists tell us it is also entering our bodies and becoming part of our human waste.

I watched a documentary about the plague of single use plastic on CBC’s Marketplace recently. I was appalled at the apparent ignorance in our society of the dangers inherent in this non-organic material entering our ecosystem.

Scientists tell us it is also entering our bodies and becoming part of our human waste. Trouble is, we just don’t know the effect it may have on us in the future. Along with global warming it is becoming a serious problem for the countries we use to take our plastic trash. It is so ubiquitous in our stores now I feel depressed because I can’t buy anything not covered in it. I am always picking up plastic especially around our market and by the high school. It will eventually become part of the soil, and as we know, plastic, made from petrochemicals, doesn’t break down. It just turns into smaller and smaller pieces, impossible to get rid of.

How about that, kids? I know it is you at lunch time tossing your containers after you have eaten into the bushes. We don’t throw trash around our living rooms, yet our environment is our REAL living room, why do we feel it is all right to use it as our trash can? People even pick up their doggy doo in a plastic bag and then toss it away! It may be out of mind but it is not out of sight.

Apparently there is a market in Great Britain that went from plastics on its food to nearly plastic free in 10 days. Plastics have their place and are a boon when used properly, but just look around you at the amount we have to deal with. I challenge North Cowichan to become the most single use plastic free society on the Island. It can be done, we just have to show businesses we are serious about this, but it is up to us, that is if we value our own and our children’s future.

Bernice Ramsdin

Chemainus

