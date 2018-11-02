We must fund on-Island garbage processing

Updating, policing waste and pick up does not alter fact it still has to be dealt with afterwards.

Re: CVRD directors and solid waste.

Birds of a feather get together and come up with a strategy involving our garbage.

We are not on the continent (obviously) therefore we have more of a delicate problem when it comes to this waste. If you follow the example of the past, you will find that greater Victoria has a problem — where does it go and how MUCH does it cost ? **NOW**

This dilemma does not happen here because it’s shipped at a cost — to some other place. Updating and policing the waste and pick up does not alter the fact that it still has to be dealt with afterwards. Sitting at Frayne Road on Thursday after noon-ish, I watched a garbage semi-trailer being driven back down towards the Malahat, probably to Langford, and it was empty. (speed of acceleration, and bouncing of the trailer are indicators). Do we know where it was dropped (tipped?).

What needs to be done on an island, which has not been done here, is to fund a place to process all this waste as much as possible. Compost, metal recycling, and methane, peppy propane production may be burnt or sold to create electricity, putting money into that is “not” money given away and creates jobs. This could be co-ordinated with multiple regional districts to ensure low cost funding. This person’s opinion = leave it alone fund processing instead!

Don Richardson

Shawnigan Lake

