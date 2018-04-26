Economic Development Cowichan and council should have made local diversification priority one

We have failed to diversify economy, find new markets

While I welcome government cooperation to mitigate effects of U.S. tariffs on B.C. mill products, this very reaction yells loudly about our leaders’ sad lack of economic diversification.

Our hefty dependence on American markets for pulp and paper — from mills such as Crofton — makes our economy and job pool vulnerable to American protectionist taxes now being mulled by the Republican Trump government.

This is no shock. Washington has had many protectionist governments.

What is shocking is how Canadian governments, including B.C.’s — have failed for generations to find new, stable global markets for our goods while also diversifying our economy.

And this alarming failure to hedge our bets reaches right into local governments such as North Cowichan council that apparently has no plan about guarding taxpayers from massive tax hikes should Catalyst’s Crofton pulp-and-paper mill leave, along with its $3 million-odd annual tax dollars and about 200 jobs.

Ultimately, Economic Development Cowichan and council should have made local diversification priority one by working with business leaders and residents to lure more enterprises here and duck the potential black economic hole that could follow Catalyst’s exit.

That lack of leadership and creative planning will hopefully be reflected in who is and who is not elected during October’s municipal vote.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan