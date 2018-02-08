Are the Albertans still in kindergarten?

We are with Horgan against Alberta’s grade-school tactics

Are the Albertans still in kindergarten?

B.C.: We do not want you to take that bitumen across our pristine land, disturbing wildlife, First Nations, the ocean with the tankers, our whales and our subsequent tourist economy. Will you come and clean up any spills? Will you put things back to normal? Will you?

Alberta: We want that bitumen to go through. We’ll just stop your wine being sent here.

B.C.: We stand strong. We are adult and we won’t play your game.

Good for you John Horgan. We are with you!

Pat Fiddis

North Cowichan