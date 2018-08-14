We are doing ourselves in with things like fracking

They do not know how dangerous is because of the gas, methane gas.

We are doing ourselves in with things like fracking

Re: Methane gas. Fracking is one of those technical terms that goes under the wire of many people’s awareness. They do not know how dangerous is because of the gas, methane gas. Not only is it invisible as news it is invisible as a deadly gas that will make air on this planet unsuitable for life as we know it. Plus, methane will be, and is currently, rising from the peat lands in the north as the ice hard ‘land’ melts. Together with world wide fracking, we are doing ourselves in. Our planet has affability balance of air, water, land and temperature. It is not to be toyed with like playing with fire.

Susan Collacott

Cobble Hill

Previous story
Lake pickleball tournament well done
Next story
Treatment at CDH excellent

Just Posted

Duncan’s Mathieu Jung reaches lacrosse’s biggest international stage

Cowichan product suits up for China at World Lacrosse Championships in Israel

Cowichan Valley now under Level 4 drought conditions

Province urges water conservation

Fire breaks out at Pioneer House restaurant

Cowichan Bay hall aided by Duncan and South End

Police, muni on site of break-in at pump station

Investigation being conducted but no public safety concern, officer says

CVRD adds two referendums to municipal ballot this fall

Voters asked to decide on funding for housing and water initiatives

Fire breaks out at Pioneer House restaurant

Cowichan Bay hall aided by Duncan and South End

Police chiefs call for stricter controls on pill presses to fight opioids

Canada’s police chiefs are urging Ottawa to beef up its fight against the opioid scourge by closely vetting people who import pill presses

Victoria police say explicit calls continue to target women

Over 50 reports of unwanted, sexually explicit calls have come in

‘It’s like a party in your mouth’

B.C. creator’s Milkshake Burger makes its debut at the PNE

From pop culture to medieval times: PNE starts this weekend

The fair runs from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3

Vehicle catches fire near Vancouver Island provincial park

Fire shut down Highway 4 in both directions

Get involved in the Great Canadian Bumble Bee Count

Environmental organization develops app to help with the nationwide count

Pesticides linked to bee deaths will be phased out in Canada, sources say

Neonicotinoids, or neonics, are a class of pesticides used by farmers and hobby gardeners alike

Wildfire smoke blankets B.C. and Alberta, prompting air quality advisories

About 25 new wildfires were sparked between Monday morning and midday Tuesday

Most Read