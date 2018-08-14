We are doing ourselves in with things like fracking

Re: Methane gas. Fracking is one of those technical terms that goes under the wire of many people’s awareness. They do not know how dangerous is because of the gas, methane gas. Not only is it invisible as news it is invisible as a deadly gas that will make air on this planet unsuitable for life as we know it. Plus, methane will be, and is currently, rising from the peat lands in the north as the ice hard ‘land’ melts. Together with world wide fracking, we are doing ourselves in. Our planet has affability balance of air, water, land and temperature. It is not to be toyed with like playing with fire.

Susan Collacott

Cobble Hill