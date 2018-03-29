We are being gouged at the gas pump

All the excuses the oil companies are giving us for escalating gas prices are, in fact, lies.

We are being gouged at the gas pump

I am sure that most people know that we are being price-gouged for gas to a huge degree.

I recently read some very enlightening articles by knowledgeable people and have done some research of my own that really shows how all the excuses the oil companies are giving us for escalating gas prices are totally misleading and are, in fact, lies.

The main reason we are told for the recent price hikes is the old and false supply/demand argument. We get our gas from the Parkland refinery in Burnaby and while it is true it shut down for maintenance for a short time, there was no interuption to our gas supply simply because it was able to stockpile a large inventory of refined products. Parkland’s event manager, Gord Bruce, has even publicly stated, and I quote, “no supply shortfalls are anticipated during shutdown.” I think we can finally put to rest the supply problem myth. It should be obvious that there is no shortage of gas because we have never seen a station run out or been forced into gas rationing.

I was very surprised to learn that British Columbia actualy exports large amounts of gas to the U.S. which its citizens can buy much cheaper than we can here. Somehow this doesn’t seem quite fair. Not only do we not have a shortage of gas here, it would seem we actually have an oversupply or glut. Actually, there is a somewhat complicated mutual exchange of petroleum products between B.C. and Washington State, but by far more product flows south.

There is another problem with gas prices which I find to be totally conterintuitive and illogical. When demand for fuel increases in the summer months we inevitably see an increase in gas prices. It seems quite obvious to me that if the oil companies are selling more gas they are making more money, so why a price increase? The world greed comes to mind.

I have what could be considered a radical idea that our governments should take action to protect its citizens from this type of consumer abuse. However, as gas is taxed as a percentage of price there is very little incentive for government intervention.

High fuel prices affect not just people who drive, but all the things we buy that have to be transported will increase in price.

Unless we as consumers change our apathetic mentality and start making some demands on our governments we will continue to pay the highest gas prices in North America.

K. Beaumont

Duncan

Previous story
Air traffic creating annoying racket

Just Posted

Josh Anderson inks NHL deal

Island-raised defenceman moves a step closer to the pros

‘Attainable’ or ‘innovative’ housing ideas needed for Cowichan Lake’s future

Amy Melmock from the CVRD sits down with town council to talk about affordable housing

VIDEO: Eric Church leads a star-studded lineup at Sunfest Country Music Festival

There’s lot to like in a jam-packed lineup at Sunfest this August.

Fire Hawks finish first

Cowichan atom C team wins Mid Island title

Lake’s FireSmart efforts garner awards

Six communities have received awards

VIDEO: Eric Church leads a star-studded lineup at Sunfest Country Music Festival

There’s lot to like in a jam-packed lineup at Sunfest this August.

Cowichan Coffee Time: Awards all around

Dave Ferguson recently won a national award for his contribution within the fire service.

Coming up in Cowichan: Cancer Society canvassers take to the street

Roxanne Caldwell from Duncan knows the devastating impact cancer has on Canadians.

Alberta governments backing possible Calgary bid for 2026 Games

Both the federal and provincial government will support Calgary in Olympic bid

Liberals set to overhaul the criminal justice system

Liberals set to reform jury selection process following Colten Boushie case

UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP

RCMP officers shot and killed the West Slocan resident after a manhunt

5 things you didn’t know about Steve Nash

The two-time MVP from Victoria, B.C. will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year

Gruesome photos of damage following break-in at B.C. school

Several classrooms suffer heavy damage following vandalism

Women’s hockey introduced for first time in 2018 B.C. 55+ Games

Cranbrook leads the way in making the inclusion of women’s hockey happen

Most Read