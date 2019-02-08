Just look at the menu at the local senior centre — no fruits or veggies of any kind in sight!

We are addicted to junk food

Eat more fruits and veggies? Andrea, what have you been smoking?

We do not eat carrots and kale because we are addicted to processed junk food full of fat, sugar and starch such as ice cream, cookies, and donuts.

Just look at the menu at the local senior centre — no fruits or veggies of any kind in sight! And the customers should know better, they have been eating for a long time (you have to be at least 55 to get into this place) but what does not sell will not be on the menu. And the junk food is cheap. A dozen donuts at the local supermarket will cost less than a dozen apples.

But please keep on nagging! Just imagine if we could get slimmer and healthier and did not need a new, larger hospital. Good luck with that.

Toby Riley

Duncan