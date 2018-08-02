We all have right to opinion on Trump

I will try to correct a few false statements in his letter, however.

It’s amazing how a columnist’s views and opinions are labelled as blatant bias and are considered “spewing from a stump”. Because I completely disagree with the man from Shawnigan Lake in his support of Trump and criticism of the article I will not go down the path of belittling his opinion and I’m glad the paper “entertained allowing this kind of article” in his response to the said article.

I will try to correct a few false statements in his letter, however. First of all the entire world did not unite to defeat the Axis powers. Sweden and Switzerland stayed neutral. Japan, Italy, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Bulgaria joined in a pact with Hitler. Trump was not elected by 65 per cent of the population. In fact he lost the popular vote by three million people. But like the Trump administration and especially the president, why let the truth and facts get in the way of a good stirring up and deflection from the truth?

And when he seems to be somehow offended by comparisons of past politicians i.e. Hitler to a politician in this day and age maybe he should just look around to some of the politicians of this day and age and the likes of Putin, Kim Jong un, and Bashar al Assad. And yes many atrocities and the decimation of millions of people continue to occur in today’s world.

And as far as a booming economy, it’s just incredible how so many continually are willing to put their heads in the sand about our global crisis, all for the short term gain. We all love the idea of a growing economy but that growth will sooner than later be stunted by the billions of dollars needed to counter the fallout of devastating decisions based solely on profit and not on sustainable global practices. We are witnessing this all too readily on a daily basis.

So whether Trump was elected by “smarter” people certainly isn’t obvious, but what is obvious is that we all have a right to our opinions including the columnist, so “get over it”.

Evan Begbie

Cowichan Bay

