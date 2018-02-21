Was money pumped away on Canada Avenue?

Funds for projects need to be kept local

Editor: Re: Flooding on Canada Avenue shows government’s waste of money

Your bathtub flows over and floods the basement.

You use the sump pump in the basement to pump the water back into your bathtub.

That is what happened with the pump on Canada which pumps the flood water from Canada Avenue back over the dike into Somenos Marsh.

If the pump was installed by a local contractor with local supplies it would pump money into the local economy. I suspect that did not happen. I suspect the contractor and suppliers live out of town and the money was pumped away.

Gerald McVeigh

Duncan