The implications of all this is, unfortunately, lost on many Canadians.

War on traditional conservative beliefs

I strongly agree with Martin Barker’s recent letter to your newspaper entitled “Attestations required for government grants unfair.” Mr. Barker hit on several key points that have deep implications for the Canadian public and for our present and future freedoms.

The most important point he made was that there are now two groups of Canadians, those who are willing to agree with Liberal/NDP values and those who do not, and that the latter will be punished for their beliefs. The war on traditional and conservative beliefs is now well underway. But there is more.

The implications of all this is, unfortunately, lost on many Canadians. If we are all required to agree with liberal progressive values or be punished, what kind of country does that now make Canada? The very idea that we must agree with a certain political/social ideology or suffer the consequences, means that we are now a becoming something other than a democratic society.

Do we all realize what this means? If one set of freedoms can be arbitrarily removed, how long will it be before others are eliminated? We are already living under the burden of a biased mainstream media and a school system that conditions our children. The direction this is going does not bode well for the future of a free people.

Government has no right to dictate or enforce its brand of morality on the people. I believe it was Pierre Elliot, not the present Trudeau, who reminded us of this. How ironic that the present government does not recognize the wisdom of this.

Perry Foster

Duncan

