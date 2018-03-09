We need to wake up to how corporations and individuals that we vote for are misusing their authority

Wake up on Kinder Morgan before it’s too late

If we want our future generations to have even half the life that we have had over the past 50 years, we need to wake up to how corporations and the individuals that we vote for are slowly misusing their authority and stepping all over the population.

Wake up people and make a choice to stand up for our future generations and the environment that they will be living in. If not now, then when? When it’s too late?

Kinder Morgan is a failed project even before it starts. Call your MLAs and wake up your sleeping neighbours and take your freedom of choice back by saying “NO” to this project. The time is NOW! We do not need any more damage!

Julia McKenzie

Saltspring Island