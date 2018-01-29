Wake up and smell the hot dogs — it’s 2018

I was very dismayed to learn that the City of Duncan cannot support simple entrepreneurship

Wake up and smell the hot dogs — it’s 2018

I was very dismayed to learn that the City of Duncan cannot support simple entrepreneurship, like a mobile hot dog stand.

We are recent arrivals from the City of Calgary, Alberta where such innovative business ventures as food trucks, mobile hot dog stand and the like have been wholeheartedly embraced for years. It is very discouraging to see that in this day and age a city like Duncan would find itself unable to accommodate someone with a disability who is trying to support themselves and their family.

People with disabilities are already marginalized enough, with having very limited access to traditional means of employment, without the city putting up additional roadblocks to them becoming contributing and valued members of their community. This gentleman simply wants to make a living and support his two children.

How much red tape could there possibly be to them granting him a business licence? It is surprising that we have already seen such a stand operating in front of the local Canadian Tire during our first three months in Duncan on several occasions, where we saw many people taking advantage of this service during their shopping! Was this person operating without a licence? If so, I guess I must applaud him for his willingness to operate outside of the archaic and outdated bylaws of the City of Duncan in order to offer this service to members of the community.

Having lived here a very short three months, we have developed a somewhat tainted view of the long-term residents of Duncan, which perhaps is reflective of the mayor and council of this city. We have seen open displays of racism at local businesses, the already well documented and disgraceful fights at the secondary school, “stories” of First Nations members having rocks thrown at them from passing vehicles, while slurs are being yelled at them. The lack of acceptance from outsiders from other provinces and quite possibly what I suspect is job discrimination based on prior residence locations.

This most recent denigration of people with disabilities only further adds to this negative outlook.

Duncan, WAKE UP — it is 2018!

Terri Sirr

Duncan

