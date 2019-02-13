VSO works hard to provide low cost, nutritious food

If you don’t like it, don’t order it

VSO works hard to provide low cost, nutritious food

This letter is in response to the nasty and mean-spirited letter by Toby Riley of Wednesday, Feb. 13 regarding the Valley Seniors Organization.

The VSO is a volunteer based organization where people donate their time and expertise to making the life of seniors a little better by providing a place for them to go and socialize. They also provide, at a low cost, nutritious soups and sandwiches, and are now adding a hot meal once a week to their list of foods.

They operate on a limited budget and are very creative in providing within that budget. PLEASE NOTE, THIS IS NOT A PUBLIC RESTAURANT where you can go in and order exactly what you want. Not everyone likes what is on every menu, no matter where they go to eat, and so if you don’t like it, don’t order it, it is as simple as that. AND do not run down a much needed and loved organization and all their hardworking volunteers.

Mr. Riley, do you volunteer your time anywhere? Maybe you should cancel your membership if you are so dissatisfied and stop insulting the volunteers that do work there and give so freely of their time.

Linda Bradatsch

Duncan

Previous story
Grateful neighbourhood pulled together
Next story
Name a landmark after Haggard

Just Posted

New York prep star commits to Capitals

Will Arquiett comes with NCAA scholarship already lined up

Kerry Park Islanders close in on home-ice advantage

Isles need two points in next three games to lock up high seed

Weather postpones Duncan walk for missing and murdered, but support for families strong

Nasty weather was no match for people who are grieving the loss… Continue reading

Climbing event chalked up as a towering success

Five schools compete in Chalk n’ Choc at Mount Prevost School

Have you seen Raine Cook? Duncan woman missing

Cook was last seen in the Duncan area in the week before Feb. 8.

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Coming up in Cowichan: Garry Oak Marathon is back

Conservation workshop part of Garry Oak Meadow Marathon The Garry Oak Meadow… Continue reading

Elderly dog ‘Ernie’ on the mend after ingesting THC, cocaine

The BC SPCA says it’s unclear how the drugs ended up in the chocolate Labrador’s system

B.C. MLA should step down from ride hailing committee, opposition says

Ravi Kahlon says his father’s taxi licence in Victoria isn’t a conflict

Liberals agree to only limited hearings on Wilson-Raybould affair

Their short list of three proposed witnesses does not include Wilson-Raybould

Gunman opens fire at San Diego restaurant

Amazingly no one hurt following shooting at San Diego restaurant

Got Milk? B.C. mom answers love-inspired call for breastmilk

Breastmilk provides needed antibodies for babies to fight infections

Snow shovel woes: How to avoid injuries in the day-to-day of winter

Physiotherapists see influx of clients during winter months

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

Most Read