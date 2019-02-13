VSO works hard to provide low cost, nutritious food

This letter is in response to the nasty and mean-spirited letter by Toby Riley of Wednesday, Feb. 13 regarding the Valley Seniors Organization.

The VSO is a volunteer based organization where people donate their time and expertise to making the life of seniors a little better by providing a place for them to go and socialize. They also provide, at a low cost, nutritious soups and sandwiches, and are now adding a hot meal once a week to their list of foods.

They operate on a limited budget and are very creative in providing within that budget. PLEASE NOTE, THIS IS NOT A PUBLIC RESTAURANT where you can go in and order exactly what you want. Not everyone likes what is on every menu, no matter where they go to eat, and so if you don’t like it, don’t order it, it is as simple as that. AND do not run down a much needed and loved organization and all their hardworking volunteers.

Mr. Riley, do you volunteer your time anywhere? Maybe you should cancel your membership if you are so dissatisfied and stop insulting the volunteers that do work there and give so freely of their time.

Linda Bradatsch

Duncan