VIMC assertions about Rimmer unsubstantiated

He fails to actually comment on the article.

VIMC assertions about Rimmer unsubstantiated

Re: VIMC/Paul Rosmo Paid 'Open Letter' to the Citizen

While VIMC purports to be a world class facility, with a motto of “Introducing Perfect”, Mr. Rosmo has stooped to a paid promotion in order to personally attack a highly respected member of our community. With this approach, he can’t begin to pass the test of “world class”; or even get into the exam room.

He claims, in his open letter, to be addressing the content of Robert Barron’s article of 27 July, yet he fails to actually comment on the article. Instead, he makes a series of egregious comments that claim to quote Dr. Rimmer. A five minute session with Dr. Google would show that Mr. Rosmo assertions about Dr. Rimmer are unsubstantiated.

One questions Mr Rosmo’s understanding of the simplest of courtesies, (surely fundamental to claims of being world class), arising from his repeated reference to Dr. Rimmer as Ms. Rimmer. How unsophisticated.

Marilyn Palmer

North Cowichan

